AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

In other news, CAO Daniel Ackerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,818,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,256.61. This trade represents a 33.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 26,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 11.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $124.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $103.23 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $961.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug?delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

