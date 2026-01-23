Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.56 and traded as high as GBX 135.56. Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 135.56, with a volume of 91,954 shares traded.

Carr’s Group Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a market cap of £70.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,974.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

About Carr’s Group

(Get Free Report)

Carr’s Group plc is an international, pure-play specialist agriculture manufacturer and provider of research-proven, value-added livestock supplements.

Carr’s Group’s mission is to drive sustainable global food security through enhancements to pasture grazing productivity, enabled by research-based products that optimise livestock performance and profitability for farmers. The Group produces nutritional animal supplements including feed licks, blocks, bagged minerals, and boluses for cattle, sheep, goats and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.