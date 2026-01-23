Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 913.60 and traded as high as GBX 919. Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 919, with a volume of 450,955 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on GAMA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,420 to GBX 1,400 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,572.50.

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 2,650 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 945 per share, with a total value of £25,042.50. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

