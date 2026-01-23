Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.77 and traded as high as C$10.96. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$10.46, with a volume of 1,573 shares.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.57. The firm has a market cap of C$357.24 million, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 85,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total transaction of C$1,061,087.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,764,082 shares in the company, valued at C$46,486,412.70. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is primarily engaged in research and development activities. The company is developing Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), a chemo-protectant against hearing loss associated with platinum-based chemotherapy. Its lead product candidate is PEDMARK which is sodium thiosulfate in a novel formulation for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children.

