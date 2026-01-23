21,387 Shares in Enovis Corporation $ENOV Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Enovis by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 810,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,772,000 after acquiring an additional 532,648 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enovis by 682.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Enovis by 42.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,352,000 after purchasing an additional 411,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enovis by 43.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,105,000 after buying an additional 408,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Enovis by 41.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,113,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after buying an additional 326,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kleckner acquired 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.32 per share, with a total value of $74,829.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,996.64. This represents a 25.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $27,172.80. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV opened at $23.53 on Friday. Enovis Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $548.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.61 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 61.22% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Enovis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Profile

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

