SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $618,000 Investment in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Aaron’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 66.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

NYSE PRG opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $595.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.11 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PRG), formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

