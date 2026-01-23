Longevity Health (NASDAQ:XAGE) & Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) Financial Analysis

Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA – Get Free Report) and Longevity Health (NASDAQ:XAGE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profusa 1 0 0 0 1.00 Longevity Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Profusa has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longevity Health has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profusa N/A N/A -880.32% Longevity Health -682.67% N/A -261.90%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profusa N/A N/A -$8.71 million ($2.23) -0.05 Longevity Health $1.05 million 0.49 -$10.37 million ($3.91) -0.07

Profusa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Longevity Health. Longevity Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profusa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Profusa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Longevity Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Profusa shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Longevity Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Profusa

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. NorthView Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of NorthView Sponsor I, LLC.

About Longevity Health

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

