Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Financial Contrast

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) and Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sidus Space has a beta of -1.64, indicating that its share price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safran has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sidus Space and Safran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sidus Space -655.33% -116.44% -67.25% Safran N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sidus Space 1 0 0 0 1.00 Safran 0 2 4 2 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sidus Space and Safran”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sidus Space $4.67 million 28.15 -$17.52 million ($1.29) -2.89 Safran $30.47 billion 4.93 -$721.76 million N/A N/A

Sidus Space has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Safran.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Sidus Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Safran shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Sidus Space shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Safran beats Sidus Space on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics. The company also provides platforms, such as External Flight Test Platform (EFTP) which offers multiple industries to develop, test, and fly experiments, hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the ISS at a reduced cost and schedule; LizzieSat; Space Station Integrated Kinetic Launcher for Orbital Payload Systems; and Phoenix Deployer. In addition, it offers aerospace and defense manufacturing services, including 3D printing; mechanical/electrical assembly and test; design engineering; and program management comprising of supply chain management, customer requirement compliance, logistics and configuration management, resource and budget control, and schedule. It serves commercial space, aerospace, and defense industries, as well as government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts. The Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems segment provides landing gears and brakes; nacelles and reversers; avionics, such as flight controls and onboard information systems; security systems, including evacuation slides and oxygen masks; onboard computers and fuel systems; electrical power management systems and related engineering services; and optronic equipment and sights, navigation equipment and sensors, infantry, and drones, as well as offers MRO services and sells spare parts. The Aircraft Interiors segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft seats for passengers and crew; cabin equipment, overhead bins, class dividers, passenger service units, cabin interior solutions, chilling systems, galleys, electrical inserts, and trolleys and cargo equipment; and cabin and passenger solutions, such as water distribution equipment, lavatories, air systems, and in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems. Its products and services are used in civil and military aircraft, and helicopters. Safran SA was founded in 1896 and is based in Paris, France.

