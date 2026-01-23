Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) vs. Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -1,038.07% -303.80% -192.64% Online Vacation Center 3.00% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Future FinTech Group and Online Vacation Center, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Online Vacation Center”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $2.16 million 5.33 -$32.96 million ($13.38) -0.17 Online Vacation Center $20.10 million 0.79 $750,000.00 $0.08 28.13

Online Vacation Center has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group. Future FinTech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Online Vacation Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Online Vacation Center beats Future FinTech Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business. It also engages in the trading of coal, aluminum ingots, sand, and steel; and E-commerce, digital wallet safety management, blockchain code auditing and operations, cryptocurrency mining, metaverse and big data maintenance services. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets. It also involved in developing and selling river, ocean, and land vacation packages; publishes three travel newsletters under the Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash brands; selling online of golf training aids; and operates a cruises franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents, as well as a website that connects travelers to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

