Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 325 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GNC. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 312.50.
In related news, insider Dalton Philips acquired 1,560,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £15,601.13. Also, insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 236 per share, with a total value of £94,400. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Delivery Excellence, Lasting Partnerships and Sustainable Choices – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed.
We supply all of the major supermarkets in the UK. We also supply convenience and travel retail outlets, discounters, coffee shops, foodservice and other retailers.
