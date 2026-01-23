Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $44.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.5385.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th.

In related news, insider Deborah M. Autor sold 7,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $258,952.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,175 shares in the company, valued at $226,684.25. The trade was a 53.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $853,513.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,239.92. The trade was a 24.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 134,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,914 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $598.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

