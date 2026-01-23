Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives C$6.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. ATB Capital set a C$7.00 price target on Trican Well Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Trican Well Service from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TCW

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$6.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.04. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$3.69 and a twelve month high of C$6.85.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$300.59 million for the quarter. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 21.68%.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Malcolm Alford bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$234,900. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. Also, insider Bradley Peter David Fedora purchased 7,550 shares of Trican Well Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.26 per share, with a total value of C$39,713.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,713. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trican Well Service

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.