American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Stock Price Up 34.6% – Here’s What Happened

American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 34.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.2653 and last traded at $0.2289. Approximately 1,771,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 766% from the average daily volume of 204,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

American Lithium Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile

American Lithium Minerals Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of lithium brine resources. The company is in the early stages of advancing high-potential lithium projects that support the growing demand for lithium hydroxide and carbonate, key components in the manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems. American Lithium Minerals is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol AMLM.

The company’s flagship asset is the Sal de la Puna Lithium Brine Project, located in Argentina’s prolific “Lithium Triangle.” This project encompasses a series of exploration concessions in the Jujuy Province, where initial drilling programs have been completed to test for lithium concentrations in subsurface brines.

