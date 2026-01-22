FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.0953 and last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 88892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUFQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 132.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 169,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

