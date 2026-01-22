Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $41.9560, with a volume of 575303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $767.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 22.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

