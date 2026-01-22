FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.0970, with a volume of 76490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDEC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 44.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

