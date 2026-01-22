Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Shares Down 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.36 and last traded at C$3.43. Approximately 639,045 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 443% from the average daily volume of 117,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.

Lavras Gold Stock Down 11.2%

The company has a market cap of C$198.62 million, a P/E ratio of -48.57 and a beta of -2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.