Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $28.0740, with a volume of 8508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.
Kovitz Core Equity ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16.
Kovitz Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.0061 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.
Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe. EQTY was launched on Dec 28, 2011 and is managed by Kovitz.
