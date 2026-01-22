Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Medline (MDLN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN):

1/21/2026 – Medline was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/21/2026 – Medline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/13/2026 – Medline was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Redburn Partners.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at Leerink Partners. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane to a “hold” rating.

1/12/2026 – Medline was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild Redb to a “hold” rating.

1/12/2026 – Medline was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/12/2026 – Medline was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2026 – Medline is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2026 – Medline was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating.

In other Medline news, Director Andrew J. Mills acquired 2,586,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999,974.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,586,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,999,974. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Mills purchased 2,579,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,799,990.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,441,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,799,991. The trade was a -1,870.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply?chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

