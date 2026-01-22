Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.62, but opened at $16.01. Super Hi International shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 516 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HDL. Zacks Research raised shares of Super Hi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Super Hi International in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Super Hi International Trading Down 0.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of -0.50.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Super Hi International had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Super Hi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Super Hi International in the third quarter worth $186,000.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Articles

