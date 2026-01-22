Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.69 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.
Here are the key takeaways from Mobileye Global’s conference call:
- Mobileye reported strong 2025 results with $1.9 billion revenue (+15%), adjusted operating income up 45%, and EyeQ full-year volume of 35.6 million, and guided 2026 revenue of $1.9–1.98 billion with EyeQ volume slightly above 37 million.
- Near-term demand is strong—Mobileye expects about 10 million EyeQ units in Q1 2026 (~19% YoY) driven partly by low Tier?1 inventories that may prompt safety?stock replenishment, then a reversion to ~9M units/quarter for the rest of the year.
- Management warned of margin headwinds in 2026 from continued EyeQ5?related cost pressures, vehicle mix shifts and a dual?chip bridge program (second EyeQ4 lowers ASP), so gross margin is expected to decline year?over?year.
- Advanced?product momentum continues—Mobileye’s EyeQ6 High won the first two major programs with large OEMs, VW/MOIA robotaxi milestones target removal of safety drivers in 2026, and technology investments (ACI, fast?think/slow?think, sim?to?real) aim to accelerate scalable autonomy.
- Mobileye acquired Mentee Robotics to enter humanoid robots (tens of units targeted in 2026, production partner in 2027) and expects technology synergies, but the deal increases R&D and contributes to a ~10% OpEx rise (guidance ~$1.1 billion), with some FX payroll headwinds despite hedging.
Mobileye Global Stock Down 2.7%
Shares of MBLY stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,614,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,111,289. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.28.
View Our Latest Research Report on Mobileye Global
About Mobileye Global
Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.
Founded in 1999 by Prof.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mobileye Global
- The Government Prints Trillions. Silver Supply Is Limited.
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- Trump Did WHAT??
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.