Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.69 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Mobileye reported strong 2025 results with $1.9 billion revenue (+15%), adjusted operating income up 45%, and EyeQ full-year volume of 35.6 million , and guided 2026 revenue of $1.9–1.98 billion with EyeQ volume slightly above 37 million .

won the first two major programs with large OEMs, VW/MOIA robotaxi milestones target removal of safety drivers in 2026, and technology investments (ACI, fast?think/slow?think, sim?to?real) aim to accelerate scalable autonomy. Mobileye acquired Mentee Robotics to enter humanoid robots (tens of units targeted in 2026, production partner in 2027) and expects technology synergies, but the deal increases R&D and contributes to a ~10% OpEx rise (guidance ~$1.1 billion), with some FX payroll headwinds despite hedging.

Shares of MBLY stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,614,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,111,289. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.28.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

