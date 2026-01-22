Zacks Research Upgrades BARK (NYSE:BARK) to Hold

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BARK. Wall Street Zen lowered BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BARK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BARK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Get BARK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BARK

BARK Price Performance

Shares of BARK traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 680,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,102. BARK has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BARK had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $106.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BARK will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BARK

In other BARK news, Director Jim Mcginty sold 60,000 shares of BARK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 439,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,811.92. The trade was a 12.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henrik Werdelin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,890,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,750.25. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BARK

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BARK by 627.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 133,061 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BARK by 43.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 230,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BARK by 100.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd grew its stake in BARK by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 47,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BARK

(Get Free Report)

BARK is a consumer products and services company focused on the canine market, offering a suite of subscription-based and direct?to?consumer offerings designed to meet the everyday needs of dogs and their owners. The company’s core business revolves around carefully curated boxes of toys, treats and chews, which are delivered monthly to subscribers through its flagship BarkBox service. Over time, BARK has expanded its reach beyond subscription, tapping into e-commerce and wholesale channels to broaden its customer base.

In addition to BarkBox, the company operates BarkShop, an online storefront that allows customers to purchase toys, grooming supplies and nutrition products on an a la carte basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.