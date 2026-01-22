EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EOG. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.48.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $106.16. 704,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $135.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 19.80%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,180.72. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 56,656 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 34,151 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in EOG Resources by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 11,619 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

