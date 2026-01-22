Citizens Jmp Boosts Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Price Target to $3.00

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHMI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,188. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $99.38 million, a PE ratio of 135.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27,027.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 55,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 38,518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 92.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 260,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 125,499 shares during the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, financing and managing residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company’s portfolio consists primarily of agency and non-agency residential mortgage loans secured by single-family residences, together with mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae.

CHMI employs active portfolio management strategies intended to generate current income and total return for its shareholders.

