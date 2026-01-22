Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Stock

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.53.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $128.49. 901,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,257. Prologis has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $134.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.24 and a 200-day moving average of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 80,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $10,126,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 81,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,267,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

