Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.08.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 1.4%

PEB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 510,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $398.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.80 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 7.45%.The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.570 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.4% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,268,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,389 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,150,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,584.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,161,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 60.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 691,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 684.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,207 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company’s investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB’s portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

