Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Up 11.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) were up 11.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.50 and last traded at GBX 77.30. Approximately 9,389,911 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 2,371,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 53.
View Our Latest Analysis on Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo Trading Up 19.5%
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- The Government Prints Trillions. Silver Supply Is Limited.
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- Trump Did WHAT??
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.