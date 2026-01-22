Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.4530, with a volume of 377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 196.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.