Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.4530, with a volume of 377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.13.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
