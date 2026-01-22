Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 5,148 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $3,094,662,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,294 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $961,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,944,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $271,110,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $249.80 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that Meta plans to buy more AI chips from AMD bolstered expectations for near?term data?center revenue and backlog. Read More.

Reports that Meta plans to buy more AI chips from AMD bolstered expectations for near?term data?center revenue and backlog. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Riot Platforms announced a multi?year lease with AMD (initial 25 MW, option to 200 MW) for Rockdale, TX — a concrete sign AMD is securing dedicated power/data?center capacity for HPC/AI deployments. Read More.

Riot Platforms announced a multi?year lease with AMD (initial 25 MW, option to 200 MW) for Rockdale, TX — a concrete sign AMD is securing dedicated power/data?center capacity for HPC/AI deployments. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AMD added former Accenture CFO KC McClure to its board, strengthening financial/governance expertise ahead of a big AI expansion — a credibility boost for investors. Read More.

AMD added former Accenture CFO KC McClure to its board, strengthening financial/governance expertise ahead of a big AI expansion — a credibility boost for investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary (including bullish notes and higher targets) plus high?profile industry comments about massive AI infrastructure spending lifted sentiment toward AMD as a core AI infrastructure play. Read More.

Analysts and market commentary (including bullish notes and higher targets) plus high?profile industry comments about massive AI infrastructure spending lifted sentiment toward AMD as a core AI infrastructure play. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broader AI buildout rhetoric (e.g., Jensen Huang saying “trillions” are needed) helped chip peers; investors are rotating into infrastructure suppliers like AMD on the expectation of multi?year capex cycles. Read More.

Broader AI buildout rhetoric (e.g., Jensen Huang saying “trillions” are needed) helped chip peers; investors are rotating into infrastructure suppliers like AMD on the expectation of multi?year capex cycles. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical/momentum factors — AMD has extended a multi?session winning streak as investor flows and optimism ahead of the MI450 GPU ramp gather steam. Read More.

Technical/momentum factors — AMD has extended a multi?session winning streak as investor flows and optimism ahead of the MI450 GPU ramp gather steam. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings and guidance (early Feb.) are the next major catalyst — results could validate the AI/data?center narrative or reintroduce caution; investors are positioning ahead of the print. Read More.

Q4 earnings and guidance (early Feb.) are the next major catalyst — results could validate the AI/data?center narrative or reintroduce caution; investors are positioning ahead of the print. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market pieces frame 2026 as a potential “turnaround” if MI450 execution and channel deals scale — a bullish scenario that still depends on execution and supply ramp timing. Read More.

Market pieces frame 2026 as a potential “turnaround” if MI450 execution and channel deals scale — a bullish scenario that still depends on execution and supply ramp timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has picked up (recent Form 4 disclosures), which can unsettle some investors ahead of earnings despite company?level positives. Read More.

Insider selling has picked up (recent Form 4 disclosures), which can unsettle some investors ahead of earnings despite company?level positives. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Policy/tariff headlines (reports of a 25% tariff on certain AMD chips) and some analyst warnings about valuation could pressure sentiment if they broaden or are confirmed. Read More.

Policy/tariff headlines (reports of a 25% tariff on certain AMD chips) and some analyst warnings about valuation could pressure sentiment if they broaden or are confirmed. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution the stock already prices in significant AI upside — disappointing guidance or slower MI450 ramp could trigger a pullback. Read More.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.