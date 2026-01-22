Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $288.16 million for the quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $305.26 million, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes & Noble Education currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1,412.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 81.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (NYSE: BNED) is a leading provider of educational products and services to the higher education community. The company operates retail campus bookstores under Barnes & Noble College, offering course materials, general merchandise, and digital content. In addition, Barnes & Noble Education delivers educational technology solutions through its digital learning platform and supplemental courseware.

Originally part of Barnes & Noble, Inc, the company completed its spin-off and initial public offering in February 2015 to focus exclusively on college retail and digital learning.

