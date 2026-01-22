SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 92.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,293 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 505,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 342,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

