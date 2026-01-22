Sellwood Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 781.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $299.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.20. The company has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $302.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

