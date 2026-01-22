Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 1,830 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,839,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 14,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 96,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,015,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $325.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $593.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.77 and a 200-day moving average of $342.83.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial set a $374.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,247,289 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

