Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $153,000. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP now owns 74,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,963,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 21,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $521.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $462.43 and its 200 day moving average is $504.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

