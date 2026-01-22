Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,783 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of Copart worth $38,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 1,063.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,753.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,314.90. This represents a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $41.31 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 34.24%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

