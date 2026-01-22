State Street Corporation $STT Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.11% of State Street worth $36,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 105.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 220.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in State Street by 38.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $126.92 on Thursday. State Street Corporation has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $137.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.67 and its 200-day moving average is $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.83.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,512.24. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

