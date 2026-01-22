Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,715 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $41,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.4%

ROST opened at $192.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $194.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.23.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off?price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand?name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.