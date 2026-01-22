2,125 Shares in The Boeing Company $BA Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $62,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,991,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,316 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 50.4% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 734.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,099.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. New Street Research set a $257.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.26.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $250.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.16. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $251.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

