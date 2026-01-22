Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Takes $7.68 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 165.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor
In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,929. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 4.1%
Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $102.03 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.15.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
Deckers Outdoor Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.
Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.
