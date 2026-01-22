Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Takes $7.68 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 165.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,929. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $102.03 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

