Comparing Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Mama’s Creations has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, George Weston has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mama’s Creations and George Weston”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mama’s Creations $123.33 million 4.95 $3.71 million $0.11 136.55 George Weston $44.97 billion 0.58 $991.80 million $2.71 25.24

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Mama’s Creations. George Weston is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mama’s Creations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mama’s Creations and George Weston, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mama’s Creations 0 1 4 1 3.00 George Weston 0 2 4 0 2.67

Mama’s Creations presently has a consensus price target of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.18%. Given Mama’s Creations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mama’s Creations is more favorable than George Weston.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Mama’s Creations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of George Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Mama’s Creations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of George Weston shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mama’s Creations and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mama’s Creations 3.08% 16.72% 9.28% George Weston 2.37% 13.21% 3.33%

Summary

Mama’s Creations beats George Weston on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations, Inc. engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. This segment also offers credit card and other banking services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services. The Choice Properties segment owns, operates, manages, and develops retail commercial and residential properties, leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, and mixed-use and residential assets. It markets its products under the Shoppers Drug Mart, Joe Fresh, President’s Choice Bank, no name, Farmer’s Market, T&T, Life Brand, and PC Optimum brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited operates as a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

