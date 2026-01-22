Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.700-5.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.2 billion-$26.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.5 billion.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $101.84. 17,877,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,110,030. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.75.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 35.93%.The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $204,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,265.23. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 910.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.