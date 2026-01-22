Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

Shares of Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) were up 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,072,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the average daily volume of 209,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Emergent Metals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$3.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.72.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp. in March 2022. Emergent Metals Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

