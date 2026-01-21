Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and traded as low as $19.48. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 1,577 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hang Seng Bank has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

About Hang Seng Bank

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32.

(Get Free Report)

Hang Seng Bank is a Hong Kong-based banking group that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial and institutional customers. Founded in 1933, the bank has grown into one of the region’s prominent lenders and is majority-owned by the HSBC Group. Hang Seng offers traditional banking functions alongside specialized services tailored to personal and corporate clients.

Core businesses include retail banking and wealth management, commercial and corporate banking, private banking, and treasury and markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.