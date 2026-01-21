Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.87 and traded as low as GBX 30.10. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 30.10, with a volume of 16,819 shares trading hands.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £115.41 million, a PE ratio of -224.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.92.

Get Hargreave Hale AIM VCT alerts:

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported GBX 0.22 EPS for the quarter. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 264.25%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.