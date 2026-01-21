HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.28 and traded as low as GBX 6.90. HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 7.29, with a volume of 456,127 shares traded.

HSS Hire Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.80. The company has a market capitalization of £52.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.27.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS operates through two separate but complementary businesses serving predominantly business customers:

HSS ProService (“ProService”) is the leading digital marketplace business focussed on customer and supplier acquisition. Technology driven, scalable and uniquely differentiated, ProService is a one-stop-shop providing a wide range of building-related product and services for over 7,000 active account customers per month, in product verticals including equipment hire, training, fuel, equipment sales and building materials.

