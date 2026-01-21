Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.43 and traded as high as C$5.97. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$5.95, with a volume of 118,784 shares traded.
CIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.13.
Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$492.89 million during the quarter. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.5958254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company’s operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O’keefe-Purdy, and others.
