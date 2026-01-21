Globeimmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Globeimmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Globeimmune shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

GlobeImmune, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, the company leverages a proprietary platform designed to stimulate T-cell responses against tumor-associated and mutated antigens. GlobeImmune’s approach centers on formulating combinations of heat shock proteins, cytokines and plasmid DNA to elicit durable immune activity in patients with solid tumors.

The company’s lead investigational candidates include GI-4000, a Ras-mutated antigen vaccine being evaluated in pancreatic and colorectal cancer, and GI-6207, which targets carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) in colorectal and non-small cell lung cancers.

