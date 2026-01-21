Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 61 and last traded at GBX 60.88, with a volume of 4147277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50.

Distribution Finance Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £99.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Stephens purchased 8,563 shares of Distribution Finance Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 58 per share, for a total transaction of £4,966.54. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,182 shares of company stock worth $1,467,400. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Distribution Finance Capital

DF Capital is a speciality lender providing flexible financing solutions that support the sales and growth of manufacturers, dealers and distributors operating in attractive underserved retail markets across the UK.

Today, DF Capital supports roughly 1,500 dealers and 100 manufacturers, across the leisure, commercial and powersports sectors and recently launched its asset finance proposition, giving DF Capital access to larger adjacent markets and positioning the group firmly as a multi-product lender.

As a bank, DF Capital’s lending is supported by its award-winning savings products, scalable digital platform, and commitment to exceptional customer service, serving approximately 14,000 customers through its Manchester-based support team.

DF Capital’s goal is simple: to do the best for its customers, its communities, and its people.

