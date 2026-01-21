Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Stock Price Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 956,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 200,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Emergent Metals Stock Up 25.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.72.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp. in March 2022. Emergent Metals Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.