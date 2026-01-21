Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) CAO Sells $14,367.54 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CAO James George Chopas sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $14,367.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,487.51. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
James George Chopas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 13th, James George Chopas sold 873 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $19,371.87.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3%
NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. 3,751,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $31.17.
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded Apellis from neutral to buy and set a $28 price target, citing strong early launch trajectory for the company’s kidney-disease therapy — a clear near-term catalyst for revenue upside. Apellis upgraded at BofA on launch trajectory for kidney disease therapy
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst note in Benzinga highlights that current valuation may underappreciate Empaveli (the company’s therapy) potential and early uptake in a rare kidney-disease market, signaling a possible multi-year revenue inflection if adoption continues. Apellis Valuation Ignores Empaveli Potential, Says Analyst
- Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target from $29 to $26 but kept an overweight rating, reflecting a modest reset to near-term expectations while still projecting upside versus current levels. Wells Fargo trims price target to $26
- Neutral Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated a hold rating for Apellis, indicating some analysts remain cautious despite positive launch signals. RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)
- Negative Sentiment: Two insiders sold shares on Jan. 20 — CFO Timothy Sullivan sold 2,892 shares and General Counsel David Watson sold 2,475 shares. While both still hold large positions, insider sales can be perceived negatively by investors monitoring insider conviction. Form 4 – Timothy Eugene Sullivan Form 4 – David O. Watson
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.53.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 30,507 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 232,506 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, traded as NASDAQ:APLS, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the complement cascade for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on modulating complement proteins to address a range of ophthalmologic, hematologic and renal conditions. Apellis leverages its proprietary compstatin technology platform to design targeted inhibitors intended to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.
The company’s lead marketed product, Syfovre (pegcetacoplan), is an intravitreal complement C3 inhibitor approved for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, with ongoing investigations in other retinal disorders.
